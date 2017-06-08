BJP protests outside Kejriwal’s residence against power, water crisis in Delhi

Agencies, New Delhi

The Delhi BJP today staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against the alleged power and water crisis in the region.

The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, where a large number of party volunteers and other leaders gathered and raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. The police personnel used water canon to control the crowd.

The BJP protest against the AAP government comes close on the heels of the latter being charged with alleged corruption by former Minister Kapil Mishra.

Mr Kejriwal had made an announcement that Lt Governor Anil Baijal has agreed that power distribution companies should compensate for unscheduled power cuts.