BJP president Amit Shah begins ‘Booth Cholo Aviyan’ after having lunch

Agencies, Naxalbari, West Bengal

Aiming to capture West Bengal in 2021 Assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah today launched his “Booth Cholo Aviyan” after having a simple veggie lunch at a dalit’s tin-roof hut in this erstwhile Naxalite bastion.

After landing at Bagdogra airport, Mr Shah drove straight to this sleepy hamlet to start his booth cholo political campaign to create awareness about the BJP ideology among the masses and the importance for replacement of the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021 polls.

With temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius, Mr Shah preferred early lunch at the residence of Geeta Mahalir and Raju Mahalir at Kotiajote, a predominantly tribal area. Sitting on the floor, Mr Shah had rice, chapati, dal, papad, fried potato and parwal and chatted with Geeta, who along with her two daughters made all the preparations.

Keeping an eye on 2019 Parliament polls and 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, Mr Shah immediately held Dalia Tatia booth meeting with party functionaries along with state president Dilip Ghosh, party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha and Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. But the importance was given to the grassroots people’s opinion and their grievances against the Mamata Banerjee government. Mr Shah was here on the first day of his three-day whirlwind West Bengal tour and is expected to gather information from the people about their real problem and expectation from the BJP.

Mr Shah by this evening would attend at least two meetings in Siliguri and Phooleswar before boarding a Kolkata-bound train tonight. The presence of BJP’s national president in this erstwhile Naxalite bastion has triggered a new political feeling among the people, whose condition hasn’t much changed since Independence.

The communist movement, especially the armed struggle, was their line of agitation but that gradually faded away with the arrest and death of Charu Majumder. An octogenarian couldn’t hide his surprise after witnessing the people’s enthusiasm to greet the BJP leader in this Naxalbari area where the people had not thought beyond communist ideolgy. President Amit Shah, who has already vowed to expand party’s footprint in West Bengal ahead of the 2019 Parliament polls, is now aiming to oust the Trinamool Congess in 2021.