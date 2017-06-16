BJP panel on Prez polls meets Sonia, but no much headway in talks

Agencies, New Delhi

The crucial meeting on the ensuing Presidential elections between BJP panel comprising two Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu and the Congress President Sonia Gandhi was held here today but the talks did not seem to make much headway as the ruling side did not suggest any name.

Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “As they have not given any specific names, there is no question of agreeing for a consensus”. Mr Kharge, who was also present in the meeting along with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, “My understanding is that they are seeking cooperation ….perhaps they have got something in mind…But no name came up in today’s meeting”.

Mr Azad echoed similar sentiment and said, “It was expected that the BJP leaders would suggest some names….but they did not suggest any name and rather they wanted us to make some specific suggestions”. Mr Azad also went onto say that the ruling side is likely to get back to the Congress leadership with some specific names within a week. Mr Naidu and Mr Singh are also likely to meet CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury later today.

A three-member BJP Ministerial team was set up by party president Amit Shah. Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, also a member of the panel, missed today’s deliberations with Congress President as he is out of India. According to BJP sources, so far leaders from NCP, BSP, TDP, CPI-M and Congress have been contacted by Mr Naidu.

Mr Naidu has also held informal tele talks and tried to reach out to Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel (both NCP) and BSP leader Satish Mishra for the necessary parleys. TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party is a NDA constituent, has assured Mr Naidu that his party would back anyone whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi would prefer as the Presidential candidate.

The opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and regional parties like Trinamool Congress and JD(U) are insisting on a “secular” candidate and essentially rooting for someone with “non-RSS background” for the top post.

The Presidential elections are to be held on July 17 and for which nomination is to be done by June 28. The BJP is also in hurry as apparently the ruling side wants to complete the process of consensus and consultation with the opposition parties before the Prime Minister leaves for the United States later this month.