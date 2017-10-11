BJP heavyweights take fight to Rahul

Agencies, New Delhi/Amethi

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s report card for the NDA government’s work in Amethi in the past three years, BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally on Tuesday asked the Congress vice-president what three generations of Gandhis had done for the town.

“Rahul baba always asks us what Modiji has done for the nation,” Amit Shah said in Amethi on Tuesday. Shah said Rahul cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles. In a high profile public meeting in Amethi on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah said, “I want to ask the Congress leader that you ask about the three years of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Amethi question the three generations of the Gandhi family.

The people of Gujarat know the development work in Gujarat, you should look at Amethi and the lack of development. There are two types of development models in the country: the first development model is of Gandhi-Nehru family and second is the Modi model of development,” said Shah at a public meeting in Amethi on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Smriti Irani were also present at the meeting.