BJP faced more adversities than any other political party in India : Modi

Agencies, New Delhi

BJP has faced more adversities in Independent India than Congress did during the British rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted. BJP’s every effort was seen in a bad light and since its very birth, the party has been facing all odds, the Prime Minister said, while laying the foundation stone of a new swanky headquarters of the party at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Central Delhi.

He said after freedom, no party had perhaps made more sacrifices than BJP and several of its workers were killed as they were not associated with the prevalent ideology of those times. Stressing on ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’, Mr Modi said, “Our determination is to take everyone together and work for all individuals because nation building is our priority”.

Everybody should do their duty with dedication and take every section of the society forward, the Prime Minister added. Mr Modi said the new party office would not just be a building or a structure but a symbol of sacrifices of generations of karyakartas (cadre). The Prime Minister said during the recent West Bengal Assembly polls, the party found it difficult in getting an office in Kolkata as people were not willing to rent out an accommodation, fearing that they would land in trouble.

Praising the party workers, Mr Modi said the BJP Karyakartas did not work for crowd, but for the organisation as crowd could be collected by anybody by just talking about populist issues. Mr Modi said, “Our leadership’s stand has always been clear- we may sit in the Opposition, but we will not compromise on our ideals.’’

The “Bhumi Poojan” (foundation laying ceremony) was attended by BJP president Amit Shah, veteran party leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, M Venkaiah Naidu, Dr Harshvardhan and others. The Prime Minister also congratulated woman wrestler Sakshi Malik, who opened the medal account for India at the ongoing Rio Olympics.

He said, “India’s daughter has earned a new strength and respect for Tricolour on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. I extend my heartiest wishes and congratulations to her”. Mr Shah said the party could reach this height due to the hard work of the rank and file.