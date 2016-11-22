Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
5:10 pm - Tuesday November 22, 2016

BJP emerges victorious in Nepanagar, retains seat

November 22, 2016 3:08 pm

manju_dadu

Agencies, Nepanagar

BJP candidate Manju Dadu today defeated her nearest Congress rival Antar Singh Barde by a margin of 42,198 votes in Madhya Pradesh’s Nepanagar assembly by-election. Ms Dadu garnered 99,626 votes as against 57,428 votes fetched by Mr Barde.

The BJP retained the seat. Two other candidates were also in the fray. The by-election was necessitated by the demise of Rajendra Dadu (BJP). The BJP reposed faith in his daughter Manju Dadu while the Congress fielded Mr Barde. Polling for the by-election was held on Saturday.

Posted in: Madhya Pradesh

You might like:

PM invites people’s views on demonetisation decision PM invites people’s views on demonetisation decision
Sensex ends up by 195.64 pts Sensex ends up by 195.64 pts
Pukhraya Rail accident : Toll mounts to 149, Jhansi-Kanpur rail route restored Pukhraya Rail accident : Toll mounts to 149, Jhansi-Kanpur rail route restored
Currency ban : AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, calls Modi “PayTM” PM Currency ban : AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, calls Modi “PayTM” PM