BJP destined to lose in Gujarat, HP and Karnataka: Moily

Agencies, Bengaluru

Due to its wrong policies that has destroyed the Indian economy and put the lives of people in distress, the BJP will badly lose in the coming elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, former Union Minister Veerappa Moily today predicted.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior Congress leader alleged that the demonitisation and wrong implementation of GST had crippled the nation’s economy and people were put in great discomfort.

This will lead to the BJP lose badly in the coming assembly elections and Congress winning in all the three States handsomely. The former Karnataka Chief Minister said the union government had saved Rs 8.4 lakh crore due to fall in imports mainly due to falling crude oil prices in the international market but had not passed on the benefits to the people.

The Centre had increased the excise duty and other tariffs 11 times on petrol and diesel to deeply affect the consumers. Even though the crude price was over 105 dollars during UPA rule, it had kept the motor oil prices under check, he said. Mr Moily accused BJP with its polarising talk, vigilantism, ideological profiling, intolerance of dissent, insult and abuses of those who opposed its policies.

‘I cannot recall any previous period in the history of independent India when so much conflict stalked the nation. In a conflict-filled country, development has taken a back seat since the middle of 2015,’ he said.

Mr Moily said during the last three years investments had witnessed a ‘free fall’ as Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a percentage of GDP had hit the lowest 26.9 per cent during the lasts fiscal. Even more depressing was the pace of creation of new jobs.

As per the survey of Labour Bureau, unemployment figures rose from 12.9 per cent in 2014 to 13.2 per cent in 2016. Manufacturing sector was severely hit by cash crunch implicated by demonitisation.

While the GDP had slumped to 5.6 per cent during the first quarter of this fiscal, it was likely to remain below six per cent during 2017-18, he said. He ridiculed the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, ‘Make in India lion had failed to roar’.