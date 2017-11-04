BJP Central observer finds LF responsible for unrest in Tripura

Agencies, Agartala

The BJP Central Observer for Tripura Sunil Deodhar today blamed left front government of Tripura for creating unrest in the hills with the demand of separate tribal state Twipraland.

He told media due to misrule and partisan politics of leftists generated a sense of alienation among the tribals of Tripura, which had initially given birth of insurgency led to severe bloodshed and now offered a space for separate state movement.

“The tribals are deprived in all respects during CPI-M rule and whatever odd happened in the state certainly it is from tribal habitation. The autonomous district council doesn’t have any autonomy – functioning as a political wing of CPI-M in the hill.

They are suffering from poverty and deprived of health, education so on and so forth,” Deodhar alleged. Tripura has more than 60,000 sanctioned vacant posts where more than 20,000 are reserved for tribal but the government did not take any initiative in last 25 years to fill up the posts rather went for re-employment of their preferred employees, he alleged.

The state government could not able to make any arrangement of alternative livelihood option and industrial development despite having enormous potential, which led to massive unemployment and now one-fifth of the total population, is jobless. As a result, social crime and corruption in Tripura reached at top in the country, Deodhar opined.

The left front government of Tripura was always critical to central government in all the times and as a result, the administration has developed a pessimistic attitude towards public discharge that led to maladministration, lawlessness and crisis of security, he said adding, “Manik Sarkar and his party never appreciate central government initiative in past 25 years and by this practice, Tripura developed a culture of negativity.

Deodhar attributed, once CPI-M goes from the power, half of the problem of the state will automatically solved. The people of Tripura have realised it and BJP is confident to win next assembly election by two-third majority and able to give a stable government. He further mentioned that CPI-M has been winning the elections by using fake electoral roll.

However, for the first time, they faced real challenge from BJP, as it employed 47000 Pristha Pramukh (leader for each page of the electoral roll) to check the existence of individual voter from each page of electoral roll and added, “Most of the pages were found several names of dead, migrated, shifted and doubt voters by which leftist formed the govt in 2013.”