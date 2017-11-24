Biofuels have huge potential in augmenting economic growth: PradhanBiofuels have huge potential in augmenting economic growth: Pradhan

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 1-G and 2-G Ethanol, Biodiesel, MSW to Fuel and Bio-CNG together with Methanol (DME) have huge potential in augmenting economic growth, generating employment and doubling farmers’ income.

Addressing a consultative workshop on New National Policy on Biofuels & Pradhan Mantri Ji- Van Yojana, he said this will be instrumental in achieving the target of 10 per cent import reduction by 2022 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said during the workshop many constructive suggestions related to feedstock management, technology, capacity augmentation, fiscal incentives and Supply chain management were received.

Mr Pradhan said he is happy to share that all the technologies are indigenously developed in India and will immensely boost Make In India campaign.

The workshop was organised by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for inviting suggestions for drafting a suitable roadmap for Biofuels in India as the government is promoting Biofuels with an objective to reduce dependency on import of crude oil, savings in foreign exchange, provide better remuneration for the farmers and address growing environment concerns in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Commitment at COP 21.