BioAsia 2017 from Feb 6

Agencies, Hyderabad

The three-day 14th edition of BioaAsia 2017 will be held here from February 6, 2017 to unleash the biggest life sciences and healthcare opportunities in India.

The event is organized by Telangana government and Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) in support with Ministry of Science and Technology.

Nearly 100 high profile speakers and 800 corporates from 50 countries, will participate in the prestigious event, a statement said here today.

CEOs conclave and International Trade Show will be held on February 7, it said.

BioAsia’s tech conferences will cover contemporary developments in research and will assist in building capabilities to break the technology development resistors for smooth flow of technology and collaborations.

Over the past few years, India has seen unprecedented growth in the Life Sciences sector both as a producer of medicinal products and more recently as one of the world’s most prominent market for healthcare products and services, the statement said.