Bill on Note-ban introduced in Lok Sabha amid protest from Trinamool members

Agencies, New Delhi

The demonetisation issue figured prominently in the Lok Sabha today when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought the leave of the House to introduce the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017.

The Bill was later introduced by voice vote brushing aside objection from Trinamool Congress Members.

The Bill deals with the decision of the government to enforce demonetisation of old high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations.

The vocal Trinamool member Swagat Roy objected to the introduction of the Bill and said, the government does not have the right to introduce such a draft legislation.

“Demonetisation was a disruptive decision and illegal decision of the government,” he alleged.