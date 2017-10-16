Bilcare Wins Prestigious OPPI Awards 2017

Agencies, Mumbai

Bilcare bags 2 Coveted OPPI Best Vendor Awards for ‘Packaging Material Supplier’ and ‘Anti-Counterfeiting Solution Provider’ for the year 2017. OPPI (Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India) has instituted best vendor award with the objective of driving excellence in manufacturing distribution in the pharmaceutical business and to recognize and promote the best practices in adhering to ethics and compliance while dealing with customers.

The award was given by Mr. Sharad Tyagi, Vice President OPPI at an award function held in Mumbai today. Keeping in-sync with its Pharma Vision, Bilcare’s philosophy has enabled the company to develop advanced research based breakthrough pharmaceutical packaging materials with highest pedigree.

Working closely with its Pharma Customers and understanding their core challenges, Bilcare has deployed the latest technologies in printing and packaging design that addresses mainly the core challenges of the pharmaceutical companies -commonly known in Bilcare as “5 Cs” viz. Compliance – directions of dosage administration, Counterfeiting – deterring piracy and counterfeit in medicines packaging; Communication – differentiating and brand recall strategies.