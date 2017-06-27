Big achievement in short period for BJP govt : Yogi

Agencies, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today launched his government’s 100 day in office, with committing to work for the people of the state, without any disparity on the name of caste and religion. “Our government has fulfilled several aspirations of the people, which was pending for the past 15 years,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here to release the booklet ‘Sau din Viswas ke,’ in presence of his full ministerial colleagues at the Lok Bhawan, Mr Adityanath said the government, even after getting a total bankrupt government, did everything to do work with limited funds. “We will be not putting any pressure on public fund on the payment on the farm loan waivers to the tune of Rs 36,000 crores as we will manage it by minimising our expenses,” he said.

Though it was a press conference, but the Chief Minister only took a single question of the scribe, when it was asked what the government was doing to protect the interest of small and medium newspapers. “My government was committed for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, he said, appealing to the media for a positive approach of BJP government.

However, defending the CM’s approach not to take questions of the media, government Spokesperson and State Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said that all questions of the media were replied in the booklet hence, there was no need for any questions. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, in his around 20 minutes speech, talked in length about the achievement of his government in 100 days. “UP is a big state and 100 days is very less time to show your performance.

But still, we have embarked upon several schemes and projects for the people through a transparent way,” he added. Mr Adityanath said the government had introduced e-tendering to end corruption and to go for transparency in the governance. “End of VIP culture, minimising misuse of funds, and making the governance corruption free is the target of the government,” he added.