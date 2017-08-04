Bid to abduct student in Piplani at gunpoint, victim brutally thrashed

Bhopal : There was panic in the Piplani area late on Tuesday night when over half dozen bike borne youths tried to abduct a student at the point of pistol. But the student jumped from the bike after which the accused attacked him with sticks and rods.

The student was badly injured in the attack. Late in the night police arrested one of the accused. Piplani police informed that Avinash Anand, 24, hails from Bihar. Currently he is living in a rented house at C-sector Indrapuri. He is student of BE final year at Oriental College. On Tuesday night Avinash was standing near Manoj Kiana Store when Munna Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Dharmendra, Deepak Jha and another youth arrived there on bikes and tried to abduct Avinash at the point of pistol.

They forcefully seated Avinash on the bike but Avinash jumped from the bike. He was then brutally thrashed with sticks and rods and sustained serious injuries in the attack. The accused then fled from the spot. Police said two groups of Bihari students live in Piplani. One belongs to Avinash and the other to Munna Pandey.

Both are paid by the college for admitting students. There was old dispute between them over this. Police said main accused Munna Pandey was nabbed late in the night and was being quizzed. Police said Munna Pandey had taken Rs 10,000 from a student for admission in a certain college but the student was not admitted.

The student later took admission in some other college. That student was an acquaintance of Avinash and so Avinash asked Munna to return the money. This led to the dispute between them.