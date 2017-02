Bhumi pujan held for Shram Sadhak Sangam programme

Bhopal : Shram Sadhak Sangam Organising Committee Bhopal president Dr Mahendra Kumar Shukla, former director of Indian Police Academy Hyderabad, performed bhumi pujan at Lal Parade Ground on Monday. Bhumi pujan was performed for the Sadhak Sangam programme to be held on February 10.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address the Shram Sadhak Sangam programme at Lal Parade Ground organised by Seva Bharti on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The programme will start from 4 pm. Seva Bharti secretary Pradip Khandekar reviewed preparations for the programme.

Mohan Bhagwat will be on a tour of Madhya Pradesh from February 8. On February 8, he will address district Hindu Sammelan in Betul district. Satpal Maharaj will be the special guest. On February 9, he will participate in the silver jubilee programme of Bhausaheb Bhuskute Samiti Trust in Hoshangabad district.