Bhubaneswar hospital fire : CM orders RDC probe, ICU, dialysis ward sealed

Agencies, Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered a high-level administrative probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) into the major fire in the SUM hospital which has claimed 20 lives so far.

About 106 patients, who were rescued and evacuated from the hospital by the fire brigade personnel, have been admitted in various hospitals in the city and the state government has announced free medical treatment to them.

Mr Patnaik, who expressed serious concern and grief over the tragic incident, visited the Capital Hospital last night. This morning, he also visited the AMRI Hospital and AIIMS Hospital where several patients rescued from the SUM Hospital are undergoing treatment.

State Health Secretary Arati Ahuja inspected the SUM Hospital and ordered to seal the ICU, the Dialysis Ward and Emergency ward till further order. The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has also been asked to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident. The SUM Hospital run by the Sikhya O Anusandhan University(SOA) has also ordered a probe and suspended the Fire Safety Officer, Power Supply Officer and Hospital Manager for dereliction of their duty.

The hospital authorities have expressed deep anguish over the deaths due to the fire and said it would extend all assistance as per law to the next of kin of the deceased. Besides, it would bear the cost of treatment of the seriously injured and those shifted to other hospitals.

An internal committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Amit Banerjee, had been set up to inquire into the mishap. The hospital, the authority said, would extend all cooperation to the inquiry to be conducted by the state government.