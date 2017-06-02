Bhopal’s merger into Union of India will be celebrated every year : Mayor

Bhopal : The merger of Bhopal riyasat in Indian republic will be celebrated every year as “Bhopal Day” and flag will be hoisted in all 85 wards. Mayor Alok Sharma said this at a programme organized on Thursday at Shahid Smarak Gate and Peer Gate on the occasion of anniversary of merger of Bhopal.

A torch was lit in the presence of Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta, MP Alok Sanjar, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, BDA Chairman Om Yadav and others.

Tributes were paid to freedom fighters on the occasion and sweet was distributed. Mayor Sharma garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Uddhavdas Mehta and unfurled the flag. The main programme of merger of Bhopal was held at Boat Club. Mayor Sharma said while India got freedom at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, people of the erstwhile princely state had to wait for nearly two more years to taste liberation.

The last nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan, had made all efforts to delay the merger. He said it was only after freedom fighters of the region launched a heavy movement for freedom that he finally signed the merger agreement on April 30, 1949.

The Mayor said the Bhopal princely state was taken over by the Union Government of India on June 1, 1949. Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta expressed gratitude towards the Bhopal Municipal mCorporation and the Mayor for holding the programme. People from all walks of life came together to celebrate Bhopal’s merger into the Union of India in 1949 on Monday at a programme organised at Swaraj Bhawan.