Bhopal’s beauty enchants participants of national and international level

Bhopal : International and National Participants of M. P. Travel Mart undertook city tour and visited tourist places of historical importance of Bhopal besides Upper Lake and captured scenic beauty in their cameras. In an utmost pleasant atmosphere in the morning, participants visited historical Kamlapati Mahal, watched sunrise and enjoyed heritage walk.

They were apprised about Bhopal’s history, rich culture, nawabi era, historical events and grandeur and development of city as city of the lakes. Officers of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Hasan, his associates and Advisor Archeology Mishra gave information about interesting historical facts. Participants visited Gouhar Mahal, Kamla Park, V.I.P. Road, Sadar Manzil, Taj Mahal, Taj- -ul-Masajid, Gol Ghar beside other places and termed Bhopal’s Beauty as lovely, very nice, beautiful and wonderful.

Many members of the team showed their up beat to capture and secure greenery and beauty of Bhopal in their cameras and videos to retain memories. Moreover, participants visited Tribal Museum exhibiting ‘Tribal Life, indigenous knowledge and traditions’ situated at Shyamala Hills.

The participants were amazed by the rare artifacts exhibited and housed in a proper manner in various galleries of the museum. It may be mentioned that round table and panel discussion were held among the participants on Saturday and Sunday in the Travel Mart. The participants will also visit other famous tourist places of Madhya Pradesh in different groups.