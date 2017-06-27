Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Bhopal to get its own Tea & Beetlenut garden in Manav Sangrahalaya soon

June 27, 2017 11:17 am

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal is engaged to portray the Story of Mankind in time and space and also working for national integration and promotes research and training and inter-organizational net working for salvage and revitalization of vanishing, but valuable cultural traditions.

In this series, the Horticulture Section and Curatorial Wing of IGRMS with support from traditional artisans of Hajong Tribe of Assam are working towards developing similar surrounding around the under-renovation Hajong traditional house by planting Tea and Beetlenut trees.

Considering the different climatic conditions of Bhopal & Assam and strict requirements for growth of these trees the experts from Hajong tribe is selecting the land, its measurements and manure needs. The ground breaking ceremony and plantation will take place on Tuesday 26th June, 2017.

