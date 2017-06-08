Bhopal student shine at Olympiad awards 2016-17

Bhopal : Ishmeet wadhwa students from Bhopal made their parents proud by garnering International Rank in the SOF Olympiad. Over 42800 schools from 1400 cities across 25 countries participated in the six SOF Olympiad exams during 2016-17 and around 45 lakh students appeared in the Olympiad.

In this Olympiad, Bhopal came out with flying colours.. Ishmeet Wadhwa of class 4th from The Sanskar Valley School got International rank 1 in National Cyber Olympiad and received a gold medal along with 50,000 cash. Science Olympiad Foundation organized a felicitation function to recognize & award the International winning students, teachers and principals of Olympiad exams held during the Academic year 2016-17.

During the function, the top 3 SOF international rank holders from classes one to twelve for the 6 Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded. There were total 177 awards. During the function, the top 3 international rank holders from classes one to twelve for the 6 Olympiad exams conducted by SOF were awarded at Delhi- The awards included in Delhi Function: International rank One 59 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.50,000/, a gold medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Two 59 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.25000/, a silver medal, Merit Certificate, International rank Three 59 awards. – Each winner awarded Rs.10000/, a bronze medal and Merit Certificate.

The top 10 principals and top 50 teachers from 25 countries whose students put up an exceptional performance at international level were also felicitated with cash awards, mementos & citations. The Program started with the lighting of the lamp at The India Habitat Centre Auditorium in Delhi by the Chief Guest Mr. Vijay Kr. Shukla, Judge, MP High Court; Padma Prof YS Rajan, Former Chairman, NIT Manipur & Honorable Distinguished Prof. at ISRO; Mr. Michael King, Director Examinations, India,British Council Examinations & English Services and Dr. Shyam Agrawal, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India .

Mr Mahabir Singh, the founder & Director of SOF shared that over 42800 schools from 1400 cities across 25 countries participated in the six SOF Olympiad exams during 2016-17 and millions of students appeared in them. About 42000 students from 5100 schools have been awarded for achieving top state level ranks. In addition, over 8,00,000 students have been awarded “Medals of Excellence” for achieving top rank in their respective schools.