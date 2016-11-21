Bhopal gas tragedy: Case against ex-Collector, SP after over three decades

Agencies, Bhopal

A trial court here has ordered to register a case against the then Bhopal Collector and Superintendent of Police for letting prime accused and the then Union Carbide Chairman Warren Anderson flee country after the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhubhaskar Yadav yesterday issued the order to book the then collector Moti Singh and SP Swaraj Puri after hearing a petition filed by gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar and lawyer Shahnawaz Hussain on June 15, 2010. The court asked the duo to appear on December 8 after serving a notice.

Anderson was convicted and declared absconder by the court on June 7, 2010. The world’s worst industrial tragedy occurred due to leakage of toxic Methyl isocyanate gas from the then Union Carbide factory in the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 that claimed lives of thousands and several people were affected while many are still facing the scourge of the gas tragedy.