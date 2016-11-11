BHEL jointly organized export lecture

Bhopal : BHEL Corporate office; HRDC, BHEL, Bhopal and IEX/PYX Department jointly organized an expert lecture in HRDC on DTC (Design to Cost) for Executives. Shri A.M.V. Yugandhar, Executive Director BHEL, Bhopal was present as the Chief Guest on the inaugural session of the programme.

Shri K Purswani, Executive Director (COM/New Delhi), Dr. B. Talwar, General Manager/ COM-OLL&RP, Shri Sanjeev Gupta, General Manager (P&D, IT & SCR), Shri T K Bagchi, General Manager (TCB), Shri R K Singh, General Manager (TCB-Production) and other senior officials were present in the program.

Shri Yugandhar in his address said that in this age of stiff competition it is all the more necessary to cut down costs and wastages to survive and to grow. He further said that the need of the hour is to design products using DTC toolkit in a way which results in savings of input material, enhancing the profit margin.

Shri Purswani in his address said that keeping in view the market challenges, cost of input material has to be minimized to increase profitability. Shri Brajesh Agrawal, AGM (HRD) compered the program and Shri Arun Hemrom, AGM (IEX) coordinated the program. Shri Jagdish Prasad, AGM (COM), New Delhi proposed the vote of thanks.