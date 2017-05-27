BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal unit in Maharashtra

Agencies, New Delhi

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned another 270 MW thermal unit at RattanIndia Nasik Power Limited’s 5×270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra.

According to a statement, this is the fourth unit to be commissioned at this project. Significantly, the milestone has been achieved within 35 days of commissioning of the third unit. So far, BHEL has successfully commissioned 14 sets of 270 MW rating in the country, including 9 sets for the RattanIndia group.

In addition to four units at Nasik, BHEL has earlier commissioned 5 sets of 270 MW each at Amravati, for RattanIndia. The fifth unit at the Nasik project is also in advanced stages of completion. BHEL’s scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of Steam Turbines, Generators, Boilers, associated Auxiliaries and Electricals, besides state-of-the-art Controls & Instrumentation (C&I) and Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs).

The equipment for the project was supplied by various manufacturing units of BHEL located at Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Haridwar while the construction work was carried out by BHEL’s Power Sector – Western Region.

Thermal sets of 270 MW rating are an in-house improvisation of 210/ 250 MW sets supplied earlier by BHEL, which today form the backbone of the Indian power sector and have been performing much above the national average as well as international benchmarks. BHEL’s customers also enjoy the advantage of assured and prompt After Sales Service.