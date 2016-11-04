BHEL Bhopal holds interschool speech competition

Bhopal : Under the auspices of Vigilance Department of BHEL Bhopal, an interschool speech competition was held in Jawaharlal Nehru School on the theme “Public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption”.

Total 24 students from 12 schools participated in the event. BHEL’s AGM (Vigilance) Amit Sharma, in his address shed light on the purpose and importance of celebrating vigilance awareness week, and impressed upon the students to use new technology to eradicate corruption. Later prizes were being distributed to the winning students.

He also said that for nation’s progress, we must all work towards eradication of corruption and work with integrity in all walks of life. Principal Mrs. Ruby Kundu also addressed the gathering. The competition was judged by senior officials of BHEL viz. PK Mishra, M. Isadore and Dr. Mrs. Vandana Dave. Other officials of BHEL Sanjay Dhavle, Pankaj Jha, and BN Choudhary were also present on this occasion.First prize in Hindi was bagged by Ku Mansi Tripathi of St. Theresa School, and for English, by Ku. Varshita Nair of Jawahrlal Nehru School.