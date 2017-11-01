Bhavantar runs into rough weather

Farmers agitated in Vindhya, Malwa; CM takes charge of situation

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

The government’s ambitious Bhavantar Yojana has run into rough waters. The crux of the problem is that the officials launched the scheme without first registering about 33 lakh farmers.

The trouble began from Karond Mandi and soon the peasants of Malwa and Vindhya as well. Now CM himself is talking with district collectors. The farmers were full of hope after CM’s announcement about Bhavantar Yojana including cash payment of Rs 50,000. But when the mandi opened, the purchases were made by traders.

On the very first day there was ruckus over price at Karond Mandi and three leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union were arrested. This action of mandi secretary could cost government dear as Bhartiya Kisan Union is the same organization that had launched ‘Hahakar Andolan’ that culminated with firing in Mandsaur.

To pacify the peasants and win back their support, the government made several schemes and Bhavantar is one of the major schemes for providing relief to farmers. However even Agriculture Minister Dr Gaurishankar Bisen had opposed the scheme saying instead of Bhavantar the government should ensure purchase of crop at support price.

Former minister Anup Mishra also targeted Dr. Rajesh Rajora who is implementing the scheme. In view of the seriousness of the situation, the CM himself has taken the charge.

Directions to provide fair price to farmers for their produce at any cost

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today conducted a detailed review of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana at a meeting of high level officials at his residence. He directed to ensure that the farmers must get fair price for their produce at any cost.

Chief Secretary Shri B.P Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting. Chouhan said that control rooms should be set up in the districts to remove the myths being spread regarding Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

He told to make proper arrangement for immediate redressal of the farmers’ grievances on the toll free number. He told to entrust responsibility of the districts to the senior officials so that they can go to the mandis and ensure proper implementation of the scheme and redress grievances of farmers on the spot.

The Chief Minister clarified that traders will not have to face any obstruction in cash payment to farmers against their agricultural produce. He said that cash payment of Rs 50 thousand must be made to the farmers on sale of agricultural produce.

” The farmer organizations should have been taken in confidence before preparing the scheme. “ Shivkumar Sharma Kakkaji, farmer leader

“The government must stop Bhavantar Yojana and make purchase at support price. The government is trying to hide its failure. “ Kamal Nath, former Union minister