Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana to be continued: Farmers must not come in any one’s entrapment

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will be continued in the interest of the farmers. He further mentioned that people of the opposition is creating confusion about this scheme.

. Chouhan made appeal that farmers should not come in any one’s enticement. He stated that he is a son of a farmer and understand the pains and problems of the farmers. CM Chouhan was addressing the inaugural function of Vikas Yatra on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh foundation Day in village Bhanpura of district Mandsaur.

He dedicated unit -2 of Bhanpura Canal Project on the occasion. He also dedicated and laid foundation of development and construction works costing about Rs. 500 crore of Mandsaur district today.

These projects will irrigate 37 thousand 700 hectare land of 130 villages Moreover, Chouhan announced that keeping in view the scanty rainfall in the state, temporary electricity connections will be provided to the farmers for a period of 2 months.

Chouhan said that the government will provide pucca house to every poor person of the state during the next 3 years. He further stated that land lease (patta) will be given to every poor person for his/her present house and the government will also provide them houses.

Inaugurating the Pradesh Vikas Yatra from village Bhanpura, Chouhan said that our Madhya Pradesh will become an example of constant development now. Speed of development will not break in any condition.

He gave credit to the hard labour of the farmers for over 20 percent growth rate of the state achieved constantly during the last 5 years. Shri Chouhan stated that Madhya Pradesh has no more a Bimaru State. Irrigation facility was provided on just 7.5 lakh hectare land of the state in the past.

The irrigation area has been increased to 40 lakh hectare area with the efforts of the government. Congratulating the farmers of Garoth and Bhanpura area, Chouhan said that this is happened first time that water is being supplied from Gandhi Sagar to every farm and house of Bhanpura and Garoth tahsils by laying pipeline through underground canal.

He mentioned that this area now will enrich with crops. Chouhan made announcement for approval of Rs. 800 crore for Shamgarh-Suwasra Irrigation Project. The project on completion will facilitate irrigation on 40 thousand hectare land of 180 villages.

He further announced for survey to supply water to the village of Manasa of Neemuch district. Chouhan mentioned that the approval will be given for irrigation projects as demanded by the local public representatives on the basis of survey and its report. All kind of new construction works will be carried out in Dudhakhedi Mataji Mandir.

Positive steps will be taken for 100 beds hospital in Garoth. Chouhan mentioned that all the obstacles related to establishment of food park in Daloda will be removed. Tolas and Majras (Settlements) of Garoth area will be made revenue villages.

Electricity will be provided to all the deprived families within next 2 years. Benefit certificates of over Rs. 24 crore of various government schemes were distributed to total 17 thousand 892 beneficiaries of Garoth and Bhanpura blocks in the programme.

The Chief Minister Chouna also distributed benefits to 25 beneficiaries symbolically. Local MP Sudhir Gupta and MLA Garoth Yashpal Singh also addressed the programme.

MLAs Jagdish Devda, Omprakash Saklecha, Dilip Singh Parihar, President Jila Panchayat Smt. Priyanka Dr. Mukesh Giri Goswami, Chairman Farmers Welfare Commission Ishwarlal Patidar, Chairman District Cooperative Bank Madanlal Rathore, Office Bearers of Panchayat Raj Institutions, Public Representatives and Citizens in large number were present in the programme.