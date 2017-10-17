Bhopal : Around 23 lakh farmers have got registered so far in Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana launched today in Madhya Pradesh. The registration process was started from September 1. In the scheme, Soyabean, Peanut, Sesame, Ramtil, Maize, Moong, Urad and Tuar crops have been included.

The benefit under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will be available only to registered farmers on the sale of agricultural produce produced in Madhya Pradesh only in the notified Mandi premises. The benefit will be given up to production limit on the basis of average production on crop cutting experiments. Under the scheme, the difference amount will be paid to the eligible farmers by State Co-operative Marketing Federation and State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Around 16.30 lakh farmers got registered online under the scheme. Among them, 8.42 lakh for soyabean, 4.35 lakh for Urad, 2.10 lakh for maize, 71000 for Tuar, 28000 for peanut, 30,000 for Til, 12000 for Moong, and around 2000 for Ramtil got registered. Around 6.50 lakh farmers got registered in offline mode through Gramsabha in Gram Panchayat of the states for providing benefit to more and more farmers under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

Calculation of model sale rate will be average of model rate of two other states and Madhya Pradesh under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. Model sales rate will be taken from two states Maharashtra and Rajasthan for soyabean, Gujarat and Rajasthan for peanut, Orissa and Chhattisgarh for Til, West Bengal and Rajasthan for Ramtil, Karnataka and Maharashtra for maize, Rajasthan and Maharashtra for Moong, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for Urad and Maharashtra and Gujarat for Tuar.

According to the provision to calculate the amount due to farmers in the scheme, if the sale rate of the notified crop sold in Mandi premises by farmer is less than the minimum support price but higher than the model sales rate announced by the state government, the difference of amount of minimum support price and sale rate of farmer will be transferred to farmer’s account.