Bharti AXA General Insurance launches ‘Smart Super Health’ for its customers

Agencies, Mumbai

Bharti AXA General Insurance, the private general insurance joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, is expanding its health product portfolio by launching ‘Smart Super Health Policy’. For the first time, the new health product gives customers the power of choice while purchasing and renewing the policy.

The customer has the power to modify the policy as per their evolving requirements. For instance, if an insured chooses to take the policy without maternity but requires it later in life, one can alter the policy by opting for maternity add-on at the time of rene wal.

There is no capping on room rent applicable on any variant of the plan, thus giving a patient the flexibility to choose any room for getting treated in a hospital Medical expenses for in-patient treatment taken under Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy recognized by the government is covered In case of an emergency, Air transportation in a plane or helicopter from site of occurrence to the nearest hospital is covered.

The plan covers hospitalization expenses for Medical treatment of the donor for harvesting the organ and recipient as well.