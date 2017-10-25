Bharatmala Phase-1 will change economy of country : Gadkari

Agencies, New Delhi

Stating that the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 will change the face and economy of the country, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said target to award works to as many as possible projects will be done before December 2018.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Mr Gadkari said the work on project preparation was in advanced stage for 19,500 km and about 9,000 km bids were invited for engagement of consultant for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR).

He said priorities have been given to tribal areas, border areas and places of religious importance. The first phase of Bharatmala, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, would be implemented over a period of five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 5,35,000 crore.

Mr Gadkari said that development of projects under the umbrella programme would generate substantive employment opportunities across the country. He said development of infrastructure along the border will boost the country’s export-import trade with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar and fulfill strategic requirements.