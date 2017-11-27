BFC on a roll, drubs Delhi dynomos 4-1

Bengaluru,

Twice IFL Champions Bengaluru FC continuedwith their dominating ways in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL)brushing aside the challenge of Delhi Dynamos FC 4-1 for theirsecond consecutive victory.

In the league tie held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium herelast night, BFC emerged as the only team to win both theirmatches and lead the table with six points.They defeated MumbaiCity FC in the opening game.

But they did even better against Delhi Dynamos, whose confidencewas sky-rocketing after garnering full points against FC Pune City.BFC dominated from the start to finish as Erik Paartalu strucktwice in the opening half.Lenny Rodrigues (57th minute) and Miku (87th) completed the rout in the second session.

Captain Kalu Uche pulled a goal back after converting a penalty for Delhi in the 86th minute.BFC were always the dominant side in this contest and started to impose themselves straight after kick-off.

With Udanta Singh creating havoc on the right flank, there were always scoring opportunities but the hosts got going only in the 24th minute.

It came from a set-piece.Edu Garcia floated the ball right in the heart of the Delhi defence where Harmanjot Khabra headed it across the face of goal and Paartalu made no mistake with a close-range header that beat Delhi goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

The local outfit had the match in their pocket with the second goal and it came right at the stroke of half time.It came from another set-piece as Garcia floated a corner-kick and Paartalu was the man who again flicked it inside the nets.

Delhi Dynamos tried to fight their way back but found it difficult to penetrate the Bengaluru defence.Captain Kalu Uche tried his best by bulldozing his way but was constantly thwarted.

Bengaluru got their third goal in the 57th minute as Sunil Chhetri and Udanta combined to create an opportunity for Lenny to slot home the rebound from inside a crowded defence.

Delhi were awarded a spot-kick in the 86th minute after defender John Johnson was adjudged to have handled the ball.Captain Kalu stepped up and beat goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh for the first time in the ISL.

The three-goal lead, however, was restored almost immediately as Miku scored his first goal of the tournament.Chhetri lifted a long ball over the Delhi defence and Miku did well to control it, beat two markers and then calmly slot it past the goalkeeper for another impressive victory.