‘Beyond Human Vision’ at Regional Science Centre

Bhopal : Regional Science Centre, Bhopal has inaugurated a new exhibition for its visitors, especially students community titled ‘Beyond Human Vision’. The exhibition has inaugurated by Shivaprasad M. Khened, Director, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai on Thursday, at 9.30 am .

The exhibitions is all about one of the finest outcome of evolution on Earth, a light sensing organ ‘EYE’. This light sensing organ can be compared with camera which preseves or translates the falling light and we see the World.

The colourful nature, planets, stars, galaxies, uses of various radiations viz: X-rays, Gamma rays, ultraviolet rays etc., peripheral vision, monocular and binocular vision. The vision of birds and animals, their eye structures are being presented using inviting display techniques. The exhibition contains interactive exhibits and infromative panels and are unveiling the arcane which is beyond human vision.