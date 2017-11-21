Bengaluru FC begins ISL season with a bang

Agencies, Bengaluru

Debutant Bengaluru FC scored a stunning 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) here late last night. Late minute action which fetched both the goals to the home team in the second half with the fancied Mumbai City FC proving listless.

Mumbai City looked clueless going forward at most times and will need to do better to replicate last year’s performance. The night to celebrate was for Bengaluru FC which after several attempts got its first goal through Edu Garcia in the 67th minute. Garcia sent in a left low footed low shot.

Later Captain Sunil Chhetri capitalised on a mistake from Mumbai ’keeper Amrinder and defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo to score the second in added time. The India captain didn’t celebrate against his former club but certainly deserved his name on the scoresheet.

But while Alberto Roca will be pleased with the cohesion his side showed, he will be worried with the number of chances they wasted. Venezuelan striker Miku was the recipient of delightful through-balls from both Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh, but failed to make any of his opportunities count.

Chhetri and Udanta were particularly impressive, threatening to break forward with speed and intelligence. Both teams may have gone 0-0 at halftime despite Bengaluru creating a host of chances in the first 30 minutes.

Chhetri saw the first glimpse of goal from a Miku cross but his first-time side-footer whizzed over the bar. The skipper then wove his way from the left to pull one back for Miku, but it was cut away before the striker could pull the trigger.

Chhetri also put Udanta Singh down the right channel but the explosive winger’s shot soared over the bar. Amid all this, Mumbai City defender Rozario was lucky enough not to be sent off for a blatant forearm slash on Udanta.

Mumbai City FC managed only one shot on target, with Gurpreet Singh having little to do apart from bat away some deep crosses. Last year’s table-toppers got their best chance in the 54th minute when Everton Santos twisted and turned to open his body for a right-footed shot, only to see it blocked by a resilient Bengaluru defence.