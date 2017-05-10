Bengal police in Chennai to arrest Cal HC judge C S Karnan to execute SC order

Agencies, Kolkata

A five-member police officials, headed by a senior IPS rank, today landed at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to execute a Supreme Court order that sentenced Calcutta High Court sitting judge C S Karnan to six months of imprisonment for guilty of alleged contempt of court.

Informed sources here today said that five senior police officials, headed by IPS Raj Kanojia reached today in Chennai to track down the justice C S Karnan, who left here for Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning.

They said that the West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha had also telephonic talk with his Tamil Nadu counterpart regarding the latest judicial development of the Apex Court asking the West Bengal to execute the order of sentence.

Sources said, justice Karnan, along with his family members, has left here on Tuesday morning for Chennai, hours before the Supreme Court’s judgement headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

The seven-judge constitution bench chaired by CJI J S Khehar directed the arrest of Karnan “forthwith” for declining to undergo medical tests to determine the state of his mental health. Justice Karnan would be first sitting judge of a high court in the country to have been punished by the Apex Court for defying the judicial orders for many occasions.