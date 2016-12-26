‘Benami property’ will now be accounted for in the country : Modi

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said in the fight against corruption, benami property in the country will now be accounted for.

‘There is a law about benami property in the country which came into being in 1988, but neither were its rules ever framed, nor was it notified,’ the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’. ‘It just lay dormant gathering dust.

We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against ‘benami property’,’ he said. ‘In the coming days, this law will also become operational. For the benefit of the nation, for the benefit of the people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority,’ Mr Modi stated.

He also added that the journey against corruption and black money will culminate at its intended and logical destination. ‘This is just the beginning. We have to win this battle and the question of stopping simply does not arise,’ the PM said.