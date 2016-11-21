Befriend farmers, bring prosperity and take pledge to double farmers’ income

Bhopal : Minister for Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Gourishankar Bisen has told the newly appointed Officers of the Agriculture Department to become friends of farmers, bring prosperity in agriculture sector and take oath to double farmers income. He was speaking at the concluding day of two months training programme of newly appointed Assistant Directors at State Agriculture Expansion and Training Institute.

Bisen said that Madhya Pradesh has prospered rapidly in agriculture sector during last 11 years. Condition of Farmers has improved and agriculture becomes easy. He further said that this is the reason that Madhya Pradesh was conferred with Krishi Karman Award continuously and was conferred with Agriculture Leadership Award recently. The state has 20 percent agriculture growth rate.

GDP of the state is 10.5 percent in which agriculture section contribution is 5 percent, which is almost half. Moreover, Bisen said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state of the country, where agriculture contribution is half in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This has become possible due to the tireless efforts of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Our campaign is not ending here, there is more development scope in agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a new target to double the farmers’ income by 2022. Bisen further added that efforts are being started in this regard immediately after the announcement of the Prime Minister. Again Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country which has prepared a roadmap to double the income of the farmers. Furthermore, Bisen stated that achievements and pledge to double farmers’ income have increased our responsibilities. He said that to the newly appointed officers to gear up to double farmers’ income besides extending farmers welfare scheme.

Bisen said that the officers have become part of such a department which has important role in progress. They should work as a team realizing the responsibility. This will deliver good results fast. He further said that respect Public Representatives and cooperate with the farmers like friends. New technologies have come to the agriculture sector, use these and encourage farmers to implement there. Explain farmers to adopt crop change cycle.

Guide farmers to produce crops suitable to the season at minimal expenses. There are other departments linked with the agriculture department, coordinate with them and provide other benefits to the farmers. Our agriculture scientists have developed many high breed crops, ensure that benefits of these crops reach farmers. Director State Training Institute informed about the two months training programme on the occasion.