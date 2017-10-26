BCCI suspends Salgaonkar

Agencies, New Delhi

The BCCI on Wednesday suspended the Pune pitch curator Pandurang Salgaonkar after divulging details regarding the pitch in a TV sting operation ahead of the 2nd ODI match at Pune between India and New Zealand. Meanwhile, as of now Salgaonkar has no access to the ground.

The BCCI immediately appointed Wankhede curator Ramesh Mhamunkar in place of Salgaonkar. “After reports stating an alleged malpractice from the MCA (Maharashtra State Cricket Association) pitch curator, Pandurang Salgaonkar, the MCA has dismissed him from the position of Curator with immediate effect,” the BCCI release stated.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Match Referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch ahead of the match and cleared the same for the game to go ahead. Speaking on the pitch controversy Vinod Rai, Chairman of the COA said, “We are looking into the issue and in contact with the concerned officials.

We have asked for a detailed report and will act upon it accordingly. At BCCI, we have zero tolerance towards any such activity.” Amitabh Choudhary, Acting Secretary, BCCI said, “The Board has zero tolerance towards any activity that brings the game to disrepute. We have acted swiftly and ensured that there are no loopholes left ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand.”

Rahul Johri, CEO of the BCCI too echoed the same opinion. “A strict action has been taken against the pitch curator and the employment relationship between Pandurang Salgaonkar and MCA stands terminated. The BCCI is in touch with the MCA and appropriate measures will be taken with regards to the matter.

