1:28 pm - Wednesday September 28, 2016

Bangladesh also pulls out of SAARC summit

September 28, 2016 12:47 pm

Agencies, New Delhi/Dhaka

In yet another snub to Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, Bangladesh has also announced it will not attend the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad in November.

In a communication Bangladesh sent yesterday to the SAARC Chair Nepal on the SAARC Summit in Islamabad, the Shiekh Haseena Government said that the growing interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by one country has created an environment which is not conducive to the successful hosting of the SAARC Summit.

“Bangladesh, as the initiator of the SAARC process, remains steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation, connectivity and contacts but believes that these can only go forward in a more congenial atmosphere,” the communication said.

