Bandh on Cauvery row cripples life

Agencies, Madurai

The State-wide bandh called by farmers’ associations and traders’ federations to protest against violence unleashed against Tamils in Karnataka and seeking Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water have crippled normal life in Southern, Central and Delta districts of the state, today. The bandh is supported by opposition parties DMK, Congress, MDMK, PMK, CPM, CPI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, SDPI, AIMMK and other pro-Tamil outfits.

All the shops and business establishments were closed in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts, besides the Delta districts of Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The impact is higher in the Delta region. Majority of auto rickshaws, private buses and commercial freight operators are off the roads. However, the State transport corporation-run buses, besides trains were being operated as usual.

Preliminary reports reaching here said about 1,000 DMK men led by former Minister I.Periyasamy were arrested when they blocked the Vaigai super fast express train at Dindigul railway station. More than 300 DMK men were detained when they blocked the Rameswaram passenger train at Sivaganga Railway station. Members of Virudhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were arrested by the police when they tried to stage rail roko agitation at Mayiladuthurai.

A number of DMK men, led by former Minister S.Raghupathy were arrested for obstructing the movement of Tiruchirapalli-Rameswaram passenger train at Pudukottai railway station. Hundreds of farmers were detained for staging road roko agitations at different places in Delta districts. In Tiruchirapalli district, all the 184 matriculation higher secondary schools, 200 nursery and primary schools declared a day’s holiday, however the government schools and colleges remain open.

The busy NSB road and Periya Kadai Veedhi housing textiles, jewellery, electrical and hardware shops wore a deserted look. Police have stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order. Police protection was given to the establishments owned by Karnataka government, besides commercial establishments run by Kannada people.