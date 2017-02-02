Ban on political donation in cash above Rs 2000 bold, necessary decision : Shah

Agencies, Panaji

Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) National President Amit Shah today said that the Government’s budgetary proposal to ban cash donations above Rs 2000 would affect BJP also, “but it is a bold decision which was required to cleanse politics of black money.”

Addressing an election rally in Bicholim town in North Goa last night, he said, “We know we too will be affected by the decision, but we want to rid the polls of black money and bring in a transparent process for elections.

If political parties do not take donation by cash and take it by cheque, then its source will not be black money and the Government will be transparent. (Narendra) Modi (Prime Minister) has taken a big decision.”

Like citizens did not have right to steal tax and hoard money, political parties too did not have the right to do the same, he said and claimed that no political party would be able to take donation more than Rs 2000 by cash.