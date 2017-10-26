Ballet based on Laxmi Bai’s life staged

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A ballet ‘Khoob Ladi Mardani’ based on the life of one of the greatest freedom fighters of the country Rani Laxmi Bai was staged on the second day of Rang Kirti fest at Shaheed Bhavan auditorium on Tuesday.

The ballet was performed by the artists of Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal under the direction of Chandra Madhav Barik. The presentation was based on the novel ‘The Queen of Jhansi’ written by Vrindavan Lal Verma and poem by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.

As many as 21 artists performed on stage. The ballet depicted how, after Gangadhar Rao’s death, Laxmi Bai took up the responsibility of her kingdom Jhansi and became the Queen of the kingdom. During that period, Lord Dalhousie was the Governor General of British India.

Laxmi Bai’s adopted child was named Damodar Rao but the British rulers refused to accept him as the legal heir. As per the Doctrine of Lapse, Lord Dalhousie decided to seize the state of Jhansi.

Jhansi became the focal point of uprising. Rani of Jhansi began to strengthen her position. By seeking the support of others, she formed a volunteer army. The army not just consisted of the men folk, but the women were also actively involved.

Women were also given military training to fight a battle. In the revolt, Rani Lakshmibai was accompanied by her generals. When she fearlessly fought against the British it was the time when audience appreciated the act with huge applauses.

During this 40-minute presentation, a live presentation of war scenes was screened which added much charm in the presentation.