Babaria teaches lessons of discipline to Cong leaders

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Congress’ Madhya Pradesh In-Charge General Secretary Deepak Babaria on Monday taught lessons of discipline to party leaders. Mr Babaria, who had arrived in the state capital on a three-day visit, continued to hold meetings with party leaders from certain districts in the state Congress office.

On Monday, he held discussions with party workers from Bhopal, Sehore and Raisen districts. He advised leaders to avoid infighting and maintain discipline. He also expressed resentment against certain leaders who came to the meeting sans preparation.

The meeting was participated by concerned district and town Congress presidents, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, party candidates for previous assembly and general elections and district presidents of frontal organisations among other workers.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with party workers from Hoshangabad and Harda on Tuesday. On Monday, he held discussions with party office-bearers from Rajgarh, Vidisha and Bhopal.

Babaria exhorted the party workers to start preparations for the assembly polls scheduled next year. He asked party men to work with accountability.

Babaria asked party workers to take out ‘Kisan Swabhiman Yatras’ in rural areas against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government for reneging on its promises, corruption and atrocities against Dalit, backward classes and women besides other local issues.