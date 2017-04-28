‘Baahubali 2’ hits screens today, huge advance bookings across country

Agencies, New Delhi

After evoking a strong buzz among cinegoers over the last few months, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, the second edition of the Baahubali franchise, is all set to hit the theatres today. Given the high curiosity levels for the film, the flick’s release has seen huge levels of advance bookings among film lovers across the country.

Trade experts feel that the high level of curiosity, coupled with the large number of cinema screens where the film is being released, means that the film is likely to take a bumper opening at the box office. The film is being released to nearly 9,000 cinema screens worldwide. In fact in many of the multiplex chains across the country, ‘Baahubali 2’ is running in 15 to 20 shows per day.

Another advantage enjoyed by the film is that it is a solo release which could help the film make big earnings at the box office in its opening weekend. ‘Baahubali 2’, which is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ — the first film in the epic fantasy franchise, which released in July 2015, earned over Rs 600 crore at the box office.