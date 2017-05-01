‘Baahubali 2’ Hindi version beats record of ‘Sultaan’, ‘Dangal’

Agencies, New Delhi

Continuing with its strong run at the box office, the Hindi version of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” has created history by earning Rs 125-crore at the box office in India in its first week, trade sources said.

The film’s Hindi version has emerged as the biggest ever earner over the opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema by going past Sultan (Rs 105.53-crore) and Dangal (Rs 105.01-crore).

Earlier, the Hindi version of the film had earned Rs 81-crore at the box office in its first two days.

Going by the film’s performance, it looks the film is set to create records at the box office.

Trade sources say the film is likely to earn over Rs 250-crore for the Hindi version only.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, “Baahubali: The Conclusion” stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles.