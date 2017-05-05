‘Baahubali 2’ grosses Rs 860-cr at worldwide box office, becomes biggest Indian blockbuster of all time

Agencies, New Delhi

Continuing on its records breaking spree, ‘Baahubali 2’ has earned a whopping Rs 860-crore (all versions) at the worldwide box office in its opening week, becoming the biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time, trade sources said today.

So far, ‘Baahubali 2’ has grossed Rs 695-crore (nett 545-crore) in India (all versions) and Rs 165-crore in the international markets.

It now stands with a grand total of whopping 860-crore (approximately) at the global box office.

The film is on its way to add one more feather to its hat by achieving the Rs 1000-crore mark in the global market.

It has already broken countless records set by many Bollywood biggies like Dangal, PK, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3.

‘Baahubali 2’ has also become the highest Indian grossing film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Expressing his happiness over the performance by the film at the box office, its director S Rajamouli said,’’It’s only natural that a big project like ‘Baahubali’ faces hurdles during release.

I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.

” “Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn.

You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he said.

‘Baahiubali 2: The Conclusion’, which hit cinema screens on April 28, has been setting new benchmarks ever since its release.

The film had collections of Rs 121-cr on its opening day in India (all versions).