Ayurveda is helpful in improving nutrition level and anemia

Bhopal : Minister for Woman – Child Development Smt. Archana Chitnis said that Ayurveda system should be needed to be included with Allopathic treatment in the campaign for improvement in nutrition level of children and anemic condition in woman, seeing the trust towards Ayurveda in Indian traditions and its wide impact. Smt. Chitnis said that the society will accept Ayurveda system because of its common acceptance and it will be spread with pace.

Smt Chitnis had a meeting with Ayush department officials to form a strategy for tackling malnutrition in children through Ayurveda. Principal Secretary Ayush, Smt. Shikha Dubey informed that Supushti Yog Sheerpak and Mahamash oil had been found useful for underweight children, under child malnutriton control programme of the deptt. She said that growth in weight was registered in 88 percent children in a pilot project, started in the year 2011 in Aanganwaris in Indore.

She said that positive results also came in Ujjain, Damoh, Ashok Nagar and Burhanpur following treatment through the method. A project is undergoing in this direction with AIIMS. Smt. Archana Chitnis said that Aanganwari workers will get training from Ayush department. Also, started with the target to get public participation, Sneh Sarokar scheme will be linked with this.

Students of Ayurveda colleges will be associated with Aanganwaris. Health department will provide necessary support to the department. Principal Secretary woman-child development, J.N. Kansortiya and officials of woman and child development and Ayush department were present in the meeting.