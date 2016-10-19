Ayodhya to be made religious capital of country : Dr Sharma

Agencies, Ayodhya

Refusing to comment on the Ram Temple issue, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma today said the government was committed to making Ayodhya religious capital of the country and bringing it on the international map of tourism.

“I am grateful that I had the opportunity to have the darshan of Ramlalla and Saryu but the work for Ram temple would be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said while addressing a meeting at karsevakpuram here during his day long visit to the holy city. He said every person living in Ayodhya was a saint and the place would be made an international tourist centre very soon.

Dr Sharma was in Ayodhya to select the site for the Ramayan museum to be constructed by the Union tourism ministry . He said after Mr Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, the image of the country has grown.” On Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, the BJP MP from Noida, said,” Mulayam had at last accepted that if it was required, then he would have ordered killing of 30 instead of 16 in the firing on the Karseveks.”