Australian team bus window damaged in stone pelting in Guwahati

Agencies, Guwahati

A window pane of the Australian cricket team bus was damaged in an incident of stone pelting near the team hotel here late last evening. As the team bus neared the Radisson Blu hotel when the visitors were staying amidst tight security cordon, unidentified miscreants pelted a couple of stones on the bus, damaging a window pane partially.

No cricketer or official was injured in the incident, which has threatened to mar Guwahati’s reputation as a venue for more international cricket fixtures in the future. Aussie cricketer Aaron Finch shared a picture of the broken glass pane on social media just before midnight yesterday. “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on way back to the hotel !!,” Finch captioned the picture, which has gone viral over the social media.

The Assam state government went on a frenzy after the incident to ensure that no further security hassles arise. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deputed his Sports minister Naba Doley, the state Chief Secretary and the director general of police to call on the Australian players and pledge fool-proof security.

He also ordered the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry into the incident, while the DGP was asked to identify and nab the culprits at the earliest. Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister vowed to take strictest action against the culprits and said, “It was really an unfortunate incident after a great game. It was a devious act to tarnish Guwahati’s reputation as an emerging sports hub.