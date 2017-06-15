Australian comedian Rebel Wilson wins defamation suit

Agencies, Melbourne

Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported today.

The Sydney-born actress, who appeared in Hollywood’s Pitch Perfect films, said articles published by Bauer Media claiming she had lied about her age, real name and some childhood experiences cost her significant acting roles and income.

After four weeks of hearing testimony from Wilson herself, local journalists and several Hollywood celebrities, the jury of six at Victoria’s Supreme Court found unanimously in her favour.

“I was hoping that the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids.