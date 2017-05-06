Audit of all housing societies must

Bhopal : All housing societies would have to get the audit of their records done. If necessary, an amendment would be made in the Cooperative Society Act, said Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang today.

He was inspecting the Apex Bank office. Among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary Cooperatives Ajit Kesari, Commissioner Cooperatives and Registrar Cooperative Societies Kavindra Kiyawat, MD Apex Bank Pradeep Neekhra and Deputy Secretary Prakash Khare. State Minister Sarang said that in the last few years a lot of progress has been registered in auditing of records of the housing society.

Despite this, societies will now have to get their audits done on time and will not be allowed to postpone it. For this strict legal provisions will be made. If necessary, amendment would be made in the Cooperative Society Act.

Those managing the Society will not be able to hide the irregularities in the records. All housing societies would have to get their audits done on time. Minister Sarang visited the Apex Bank office and reached the officials and employees directly on their tables to speak to them and saw their work-culture.

Minister Sarang said that it was nice to see the office clean, paper, files kept systematically on the tables of employees/officers, during the sudden inspection. He asked to open the almirah of the section officer at the Personnel Branch and examined the files and documents. Minister Sarang personally saw the folder of the File Tracking System.

He expressed satisfaction at the timely movement of files. Minister Sarang instructed to repair the cabin made by temporary partition between the almirahs. Minister Sarang said that the cleanliness, presence of employees and officers and smooth working is an example of favourable work culture.