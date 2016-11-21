ATP confirm launch of Next Gen tournament in 2017

Agencies, London

Milan will host a new men’s tournament showcasing the young guns of world tennis starting next November, the ATP said today. The inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals will be held over five days at the Fiera Milano stadium from Nov 7-11 and will be staged there until 2021. Only players aged 21 and under will be eligible with qualification being decided on ATP Race rankings.

The top-seven points earners in the age bracket will be joined by one wildcard. “What we need to do as the ATP, we have a responsibility to market many more players to a much wider audience,” ATP chief Chris Kermode told a news conference in London today. With the likes of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who have 31 majors between them, starting to slow down and Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic both 30 next year, Kermode said it was important to prepare for the inevitable changing of the guard.